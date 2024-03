Samantha Ruth Prabhu hit the surface while enjoying the highest peak of her acting career. Samantha broke down a million times while dealing with the rare disease Myositis, but she came out as a fighter. Today she is back being fit and fabulous the journey wasn't easy and it was like reborn for her. Today Samantha is a wiser person and has understood the real meaning of life. Lately, she turned a cover girl for a magazine where she flaunted her super hawt lewks. Fans went gaga over seeing the Kushi actress winning the hearts all over again. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhas and more South Indian celebrities and their obsessions will leave you surprised

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Samantha got candid with the Femina magazine where she spoke about taking a break during the highest peak of her career and called it the hardest but the best decision of her life. "I’ve had my fair share of self-loathing and really low confidence, but I’ve always strived to grow as a person. With that growth came a deeper understanding of my insecurities and self-loathing. I was able to heal by addressing them – not by trying to fix them from the outside, but by fixing the inner trauma that needed more healing than any external quick fix". Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest statement leave fans wondering

Samantha owns her failures like no one else, mentions she is damn proud of becoming the best version of herself and that failure thought her and not a success," People might think that success defines you, but it is failure and loss that truly define you, and introduce you to the best version of yourself. These lows and these losses have made me a person I am truly proud of".

Samantha even faced a low time in her personal life as her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya was damn hard, but she has moved on.