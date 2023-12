South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu is always in the news whether it is for professional or personal reasons. The actress has turned producer opening her own firm Tralala Moving Pictures. Pictures of her home decked for Christmas 2023 also went viral on social media. Today, she did an AMA session with her fans. One of them asked her if she ever thought of marrying again. The actress shared some statistics and said it would be a bad investment. She put out some statistics on what was the success ratio of second and third marriages for males and females respectively. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Here's how much South Indian celebs charge for an Instagram post

Watch this video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known to be quite candid. After her divorce from Naga Chaitanya was announced, she faced a lot of hate and trolling. In the consecutive months, she was diagnosed with myositis. It is an auto-immune disorder that affects the joints causing inflammation. Reports said that her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and former father-in-law Nagarjuna checked in on the actress as she battled the condition. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: South Indian actresses flaunt their flawless back

Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns a producer with Tralala Moving Pictures, reveals what to expect

Trending Now

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on a break

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a break after winding up shoots for Citadel and Kushi. The actress plans to focus on her health and rejuvenate herself. There was a lot of buzz that she might be seen in Vishnuvardhan's film with Salman Khan which is being made by Karan Johar. The movie is based on Operation Cactus in the 1980s led by Farookh Bulsara.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya split

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's split was one of the most talked about separations in South Indian film industry. The couple got separated after four years of marriage. They had been friends for a decade. It is rumoured that Naga Chaitanya is in a relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala.