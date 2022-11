A few days ago, revealed that she has been diagnosed with myositis. Her fans have been expressing concern about her health condition and wishing her a speedy recovery. It is now being said that Samantha's ex husband and father-in-law, and are reportedly planning to meet the Yashoda actress to check on her health condition.

A report in India Herald says that Nagarjuna is quite open about his bond with Samantha even after divorce. He wants to meet her after her myositis diagnosis. It is being said that Nagarjuna is planning to fix a meeting with Samantha, however, it is unclear whether the Telugu superstar will be accompanied by his son Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha is currently undergoing treatment for her ailment in Hyderabad. In her note, she had written that she was planning to share the news with her fans after her illness went into remission. However, she promised to bounce back soon from here ailment and thanked her well-wishers for keeping her in prayers.

Ever since Samantha announced her divorce, fans have been showing concern towards her mental health and what she is up to. After Yashoda, Samantha has several projects lined-up. She will be next seen in her upcoming film Shakuntalam, and there are reports that she is in talks for her Bollywood projects.