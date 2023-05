Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy shooting the spy thriller web series Citadel. The team is now in Serbia filming the much-awaited web series. After wrapping up the shoot, the Shaakuntama actress who has an exciting lineup of projects will start with her Hollywood debut. Carving a niche down in the south film industry the actress proved her mettle in Bollywood and is now all set to rule in the West as well. Samantha is said to soon start shooting her first English film titled Chennai Story. Also Read - Citadel India: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan to share lip-lock and intimate scenes? Here's what we know

According to reports, will shortly kick start filming for her debut Hollywood film after wrapping Citadel. She is paired alongside Vivel Kalra in her first English feature movie. The film is based on the novel The Arrangements of Love by Timeri N Murari published in 2004. The movie will be helmed by BAFTA winner Philip John (Downton Abbey) who also co-wrote the story with Nimmi Harasgama. Reportedly, the shoot locations of the film are set in Chennai and UK. It will have a grand release in English and Tamil languages.

Chennai Story is the tale of a South Asian Welshman, Nikhil finding his father. Vivek Kalra will play the lead character who travels to Chennai on the lookout for his estranged father. On his quest in Chennai, he meets Annu played by Samantha who belongs to a conservative family. Nikhil hires her to find his father as she is a street-smart detective. The movie will explore distinctive cultures as the two lead characters hail from Eastern and Western cultures and how they are attracted to each other. Chennai Story is billed to be a romantic comedy drama.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Shaakuntalam which did not make an impact on the box office. She is currently in super spy mode gearing up for her upcoming web series Citdel co-starring . The Indian version of the series will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Citadel and Chennai Story, Sam has Kushi in the pipeline. She is paired opposite in the long-delayed Telugu romantic comedy scheduled to release on 1st September 2023.