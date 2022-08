has been in the news ever since she announced her divorce with . She garnered pan-India acclaim for her performance in The Family Man 2. Then she sizzled the screens with her hot item number Oo Antava from Pushpa. She recently made headlines for her honest appearance on 's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. There's also a strong buzz that Samantha is gearing up for Bollywood debut. It is now being said that the actress is all set to make her Malayalam debut with in his upcoming film King of Kotha. Also Read - Sita Ramam movie review: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's beautiful love story will fill your hearts with love and eyes with tears

There's no doubt that Samantha is considered as one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema. According to several reports, Samantha will romance Dulquer in King of Kotha, a gangster drama which will be directed by Abhilash Joshiy. Previously, Samantha and Dulquer have worked together in Mahanati starring , however, they didn't have much scenes together.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be next seen director 's upcoming mythological drama, Shankuntalam. The makers recently shared an update that post-production work of the film is progressing at a brisk pace. The movie will see Samantha playing Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta. She will also play the title character in Yashoda, a women-centric sci-fi thriller.

Dulquer, on the other hand, is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Sita Ramam which also stars , Rashmika Mandanna and . The film tells the tale of an orphan soldier named Lieutenant Ram, whose life changes after he gets a letter from a girl named Sita.