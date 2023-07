Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Before that, she has been busy shooting for the Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel co-starring Varun Dhawan. The actress was occupied shooting for back-to-back projects despite being diagnosed with myositis last year. Recently, there were rumours that she is to take a year-long break from work to focus on her health. However, the reports are partially false and we have learned the truth so we can keep her fans in light with real-time updates. Also Read - Kushi star Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take one year break for health treatment; returns advance payments to producers [Full Report]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s manager has informed Bollywood Life, “Now that she’s back to work, she has offers from many directors and they are asking her for her dates. But she’s been busy recouping her health.” Since Sam didn’t get enough time to focus on her health she needs a break now. Her manager further added, “So right now, she needs to take a break and think of which projects to take up and which to reject. So she’ll take a break for six months only and get back to work. Meanwhile, she’ll decide her next projects.” Also Read - Sobhita Dhulipala opens up about her feelings for Naga Chaitanya, here's what she has to say about Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Shaakuntalam actress will definitely go on a break for six months to look after her health and analyze which offer she should accept. She has a lot of offers coming her way. A scoop of the Tollywood industry is that there is a lack of heroines. A-lister actress in the Telugu film industry are not available for new projects. Pooja Hegde is already committed to other projects and Rashmika Mandanna is busy with Hindi projects making her career in Bollywood. Since star heroines are not available hopes are pinned on Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Also Read - The Night Manager diva Sobhita Dhulipala on facing rejections; was told she isn’t ‘gori’ and pretty enough; here’s how she dealt with it

Trending Now

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Telugu historical drama Shaakuntalam. However, the story of Dusyant and Shakuntala failed to impress the audience and didn’t perform well at the box office. The actress busied herself with the extensive shooting of the soy thriller web series Citadel. She is paired with Varun Dhawan in Raj & DK directorial that will soon stream on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Citadel, she has Kushi in the pipeline. She has collaborated with Vijay Deverakonda for the romance drama.