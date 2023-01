Woman of steel that’s her second name. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fighting hard to get back into her day-to-day life after being diagnosed with Myositis, the actress had an emotional breakdown after she spoke about it because if she didn’t know it will be so damn hard. But one thing she is sure of is that she will soon be out of it very soon. Samantha who has been recuperating is all set to shoot for her next web series with Raj & DK. However, there were reports that claimed Sam might quit as she cannot deal with her health but quitting isn't in her dictionary. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu classily shuts down troll for comment on Nayanthara, 'women rise to fall again'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

There were news that has been floating that Samantha has withdrawn from Raj and DK's next project Citadel, an original spy series starring . Some also speculated that due to her autoimmune ailment called Myositis, she will be taking a long sabbatical from work, leading to her being replaced in her upcoming projects. Samantha who admits life has been different after getting diagnosed with Myositis is all set to face the camera and will begin shooting soon. A source recently clarified to a leading news website stating, "Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January." Also Read - Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot to Deepika Padukone's bikini from Besharam Rang: Celebrities who went BOLD in 2022