Samantha Ruth Prabhu told Naga Chaitanya, 'You are my person and I am yours' exactly a year ago - check heartbreaking throwback

and , who are fondly called as #ChaySam by fans, recently announced their separation on social media, which sent shockwaves in the industry. While their admirers are not able to believe this news, the duo would have been celebrated their 4th anniversary together (October 6). In their journey, we saw the couple dishing out couple and relationship goals with some amazing pics. In fact, exactly a year back, the actress had wrote "You are my person and I am yours, whatever door we come to we will open it together. Happy birthday husband Naga Chaitanya" on her social media on the occasion of their 3rd anniversary.

On Saturday, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split from their respective social media through official statements. The statement of Samantha read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Nagarjuna Akkineni also reacted to their separation as he issued a statement, which read, "With a heavy heart, let me say this - what ever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay, both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May god bless them both with strength."