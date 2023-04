Samantha Ruth Prabhu just dropped her sizzling photos from Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel premiere that was held in London, and boy, she is back at her stunning game. You just cannot take your eyes off her gorgeousness. Samantha looked sizzling hot in the black coords, and the jewellery that she donned made her look even more sexy. Samantha will be seen in the Indian version of Citadel along with Varun Dhawan. Priyanka Chopra at her recent press conference revealed an interesting development about Varun and Samantha's crossover with their Citadel, and we definitely cannot wait for this one. Samantha's fans and friends are going gaga over her sizzling look and are calling her the hottest beauty ever, and we could not agree more. Also Read - Citadel star Priyanka Chopra asserts casting in Bollywood should be done on 'merit' and not on 'politics and drama'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu make a sizzling pair. Also Read - Citadel: Priyanka Chopra sets temperatures soaring in a red off-shoulder gown; Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu twin in black at the London premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

One user called her beautiful; another said," You look stunning". Everyone is giving their rave response to Samantha's latest post as she makes a stunning appearance. Samantha has been winning hearts due to her being the real life warrior, as the Pushpa actress was diagnosed with a rare disease called Myositis, and she was totally shattered, but she rose like a Phoenix and stood up like there was no tomorrow. Way to go, Sam. Also Read - Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS as veteran producer claims her career as heroine is finished

While Samantha made heads turn with her stunning appearance in black, our Desi girl stole hearts with her smashing avatar in a red dress that even her hubby and pop singer Nick Jonas could not get over. The singer took to Instagram and became the loudest cheerleader for his wife, Priyanka, and expressed being mesmerised by her, especially in that red dress. This man is head over heels in love with our Desi girl and is definitely giving all the husband goals.

Watch the video of Nick Jonas swooning over Priyanka Chopra's red dress at Citadel's London premiere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra and Samantha were the stars of the night as the ladies turned up their glam top notch. We cannot wait to meet these gorgeous women on their shows at Citadel. Are you excited already? We cannot wait for Priyanka to shine like never before in Citadel and she has given her blood and sweat to this web series.