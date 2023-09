Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of the most popular celebrity couples in Tollywood. The duo were fondly dubbed as ‘ChaySam’ by their fans. While their dreamy wedding won hearts, the news of their separation and divorce left many heartbroken. After their separation, Samantha archived all posts related to their wedding from her social media account. Recently, curious fans noticed that the Shaakuntalam star unarchived a birthday post for Naga Chaitanya, where the duo can be seen enjoying a moment together during their wedding festivities. This sudden move by Samantha has left fans curious about what could be the reason for unarchiving the posts. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Salman Khan impresses fans with close cropped hair look for Vishnuvardhan's film [Check Reactions]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu unarchives posts with Naga Chaitanya

After nearly 4 years of marriage, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya officially announced the news of their separation via their social media accounts. Samantha also removed posts with Naga Chaitanya from her Instagram account.

Recently, an eagle eyed user on Reddit noticed that Samantha had unarchived multiple posts from her wedding with Chaitanya. One of the unarchived post was a mushy picture of the duo alongside a caption where Samantha wished Naga Chaitanya on his birthday. The post was dated November 23, 2017.

“Happy birthday my Everything. I don’t wish , I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires . I love you forever . #happybirthdaychay,” the caption of the post read. Take a look:

The sudden move by Samantha left many wondering whether there was a patch-up on the cards for the exes. Several users commented on Samantha’s post. One user wrote, “It feels so good after seeing this post again.” Another comment read, “I really want to see you both together again...you both look great together…”

While Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have not maintained an amicable relationship after their separation, Samantha opened up about her divorce and called it one of the most difficult phases of her life. Naga, in an interview said that he always wished the best for Samantha.