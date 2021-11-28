We all know that one of the most loved couples in Tollywood, or the entire film industry for that matter, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, have officially split, and there has been a lot of hearsay about the myriad reasons behind trouble setting foot in and eventually destroying their paradise. However, it seems that Samantha Ruth Prabhu hasn't cut all ties with Naga Chaitanya's family, especially ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna even is she doesn't want to have to do anything more with ex-husband Chay. Also Read - Navarasa web series review: Arvind Swami's Project Agni is a mind-bender, Suriya's Guitar Kambi Mele Nidru tugs at your heartstrings, the rest are strictly average

The day before yesterday, 26th November, news spread like wild fire of visiting 's Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. As reports of the same gained traction, the paparazzi apparently gathered with a vengeance outside Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios to click away, and the news began going viral all over social media. So, what was the reason of her visit? Is she still on good terms with King Nag? Is there any possibility of Sam and Chay giving their marriage another shot?

While we don't have a clue about the kind of relationship still shared with his erstwhile daughter-in-law, the possibility of reuniting with seems slim as reports suggest that she paid a visit to the studio for a dubbing session of her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam, directed by , and costarring Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan and yesteryear actress . Sam is playing the eponymous lead role in the movie.

Considering that it was a professional commitment which led her back to Nag's studio, it'd be best to reserve judgement on any and everything about her personal life at the moment.