Samantha Ruth Prabhu is considered as one of the prominent actresses in Indian cinema. Proving her mettle in acting with her talent and skills she has gained nationwide popularity. Having fans across the country she garnered more fame after The Family Man and the special song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise becoming a pan-India star. As much a significant actor as she is she was a shining kid in school too. And this can be proved by her tenth-class report card that went viral. Read on to know how much the Shaakuntalam actress scored in academics. Also Read - Citadel premiere: After Jr NTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu grabs eyeballs with her accent; netizens have mixed reaction [WATCH VIDEO]

Recently, a fan page on Twitter shared Shamntha’s mark sheet which clearly tells she was an intelligent student. She reshared the viral tweet on her official Twitter handle restoring all her memories and feeling nostalgic. She happened to be a topper scoring 80s and 90 in all subjects and a perfect score of 100 in mathematics. Samantha was a bright student ranking first in the class. She completed her schooling in 2002 from C.S.I. St. Stephen’s Matriculation School, Pallavaram Chennai. Also Read - Varun Dhawan birthday: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Citadel co-star with UNSEEN video of him trying to speak in Telugu [Watch]

Ha ha this has surfaced again ?❤️ Awww https://t.co/UMQlxH1dsX — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

excelled in academics and achieved success in her career. The teacher gave meritorious remarks calling her an asset to the school. Her work is definitely commendable, be it any role she pulls it off effortlessly. The leaked report card left her fans surprised and impressed. Fans who admire her for her acting skills praised her academic achievements also. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more: Top 7 Indian celebrities who are no more 'VERIFIED' as they lose blue tick on Twitter

On the work front, Samatha Ruth Prabhu was last seen playing the role of the mythological character Shakuntala in Shaakuntalam. Next in the pipeline, she has the spy thriller web series Citadel in which she will be seen performing high-octane action stunts. She will share the screen with in the Amazon Prime Video series directed by Raj & DK. Meanwhile, the actress has started shooting for the romantic comedy Kushi collaborating with .