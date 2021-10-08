After the split of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, a lot of questions are being raised on why #ChaySam who were loved by millions decided to take such a drastic step. They had been married for four years. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been the target of various cruel rumours since then. People are calling her opportunist, selfish and what not. One of the most horrid rumours to do the rounds is that she did not want to start a family and had abortions. This is indeed saddening that people are cooking up such malicious gossip in such a sensitive phase of her life.

Now, her close friend has come to her defence saying that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was indeed planning to start a family and wanted to devote her full-time to the future baby. The producer of Shaakuntalam, Neelima Guna has opened up in an statement. She said, "Last year, when my father director Gunasekhar Garu and I approached Samantha for Shaakuntalam, she loved the story and was very excited by it. But she told us that if she were to accept the role, the shooting should be completed by maximum July/August 2021. She informed me that she was planning to start a family and that it would be her priority."

Neelima Guna further says that Samantha was apprehensive as period films do take up more time than needed. She says, "But we told her that due to the pre-production and proper planning, we would be able to accomplish the entire shoot within the time period and there would be no tensions whatsoever. As soon as she heard that, she was very happy and on board this. She told me that this would be her last film and that after this, she wants to take a long break and have children, plan her family. Through the schedules also, we never took a break since we wanted to accommodate this request from her side."