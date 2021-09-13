It looks like and are in no mood to clarify their stance over their divorce rumours that have been created havoc in the virtual world. Both Samantha and Naga have chosen to stay mum over the matter even though they are pretty active on social media. And now Samantha's cold reaction to Naga's upcoming film Love Story trailer has added more fuel to the speculations. Also Read - Love Story trailer: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film looks like a rehash of several romantic and underdog stories before it

Usually, Samantha reacts to Naga's projects in a big way. She doesn't stop heaping praises on him. But this time around, she didn't even mention him in her tweet and tagged only her friend who plays the lead heroine opposite Naga in the film.

Taking to their social media accounts, Naga and Sai gave fans a glimpse into their musical love story by sharing the link of the theatrical trailer of Love Story released on Monday. "So happy to be finally putting this out… Can't wait to see you all at the theatre's again!" Naga tweeted. To which, Samantha replied saying, "WINNER!! All the very best to the team @Sai_Pallavi92 Hugging face.. #LoveStoryTrailer."

The Telugu film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, showcases the journey of two creatively inclined people, who come together with their talent to make a living and fall in love. The trailer has got fans keen on Sai Pallavi's dance moves, for which she is very well known.

Her reaction certainly made her fans even more restless about Samantha and Naga's marriage hitting a rocky patch. "You both plss plss be happy. You’ll break all our hearts otherwise. You guys are love and anything against it will feel personal," a fan commented on her post. Another user commented, "What is happening here. Chay gurinchi okka word cheppaledu."

If the latest report in Great Andhra is to be believed, Samantha and Naga have been living separately for a while now and already began the divorce proceedings in the court. Since the process for mutual divorce takes some specific period of time before the court grants it, the couple are remaining tight-lipped about the ongoing rumours.

The report also quoted a source saying that Samantha and Naga might soon make an announcement for their divorce once the court officially admits their divorce plea and give them permission to do so.