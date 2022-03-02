There's no denying that has really had a hard time coping over her divorce with the love of her life after 3 years of marriage. The estranged couple announced their separation just a few days before their 4th marriage anniversary leaving their fans and industry fraternity in a state of shock. Since then, Samantha has been subjected to constant trolling on social media where people even went on to question her loyalty towards her husband. The actress recently shared a cryptic post on going through the most horrible situations and how one can rise up from it. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam trailer rules internet, Valimai star Ajith Kumar denies entering politics and more

Samantha shared one of the motivational snippets of Sadhguru's on Instagram stories, where he says, "Even if you are put through the most horrible situations, either you can come out using that experience as a better human being or you can use the experience to become a horrible mess."

Last year, Samantha had opened up about how her divorce from Akkineni Naga Chaitanya impacted her mental health and tried her ways to get better. "As soon as you accept the fact that you are going through, something, half of the healing is done. Accepting, vocalising, and fighting back is what I did." She further said that she felt like she would "crumble and die". But, as she realised that she is going to live her life, with all the issues, she appreciates herself for being such a strong woman. "I never knew I could pass this. I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong", the Shakunthalam actress said.

Samantha, on the work front, has been busy signing new ventures, and will soon be working on two multilingual projects, of which one is titled Yashodha. She promises that she will shut up her critics only with her hard work, nothing else.