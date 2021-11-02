Ever since and estranged husband have called for a divorce, fans have been worried about the actress' current mental state. And her multiple cryptic posts on life and letting go have added more to their worry. Also Read - From Naga Chaitanya’s Ferrari 488 GTB to Vijay Thalapathi's Mini Cooper S: Check out the most expensive super cars owned by South stars

Samantha's every post on her social media is being closely watched by all. Earlier, the Shaakunthalam actress had shared a cryptic post regarding the "importance of letting go", which her followers assumed to be something related to her divorce. Her Instagram stories with the title 'MyMommaSaid' have also been the point of discussion ever since she started that series.

She recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories from the series that reads, "I’m strong, I’m resilient, I’m not perfect, I’m the perfect me, I never give up, I’m loving, I’m determined, I’m fierce, I’m human, I’m a warrior." Earlier, she had shared a piece of advice to parents asking them to teach their daughters how to take care of herself and invest in her education instead of making her ready for marriage and saving up for her wedding day. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46, Thalaivaa Rajinikanth admitted to hospital and more

Her another post had summarised something about "Decisions taken under pressure tell who you are," the 'Rangasthalam' actress said. This has now triggered speculations among fans about what the actress is thinking and what's going in her mind.

Her social media activity has been giving out strong vibrations to her fans and followers. She has been going on back-to-back trips with friends and finding solace in spiritual things that talk about healing and well-being. Fans are unsure of the things going on in Samantha's life post her divorce, and they seem to be discussing her social media activity quite often.

It is not clear in what emotional state Samantha could be, but her fans have been constantly praying for her to bounce back in action. She has been actively travelling and working all the way.

On the work front, Samantha is all set to appear in 's visual epic Shaakunthalam. She has also been signing movies, which include two bilingual films. It is being reported that she has apparently signed a Bollywood film under 's production house.