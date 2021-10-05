and have left everyone heartbroken when they recently announced their separation after four years of marriage, ending weeks of speculation. The couple, popularly known as ChaySam, requested their fans and media to allow them privacy in their official statement. And now Samantha's father Joseph Prabhu has shared his reaction on his daughter's divorce announcement.

According to Zee Hindustan Telugu, Joseph Prabhu was completely shocked when he got to know about Samantha and Naga's divorce. He did not feel anything and his mind went totally blank. However, he hopes that the situation will improve soon and Samantha's fans have also been tweeting their support in these trying times.

After Samantha and Naga released their statement on separation, Telugu superstar had reacted to the development with a sweet parting note. Taking to social media, the superstar said, "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are both dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both."

In a statement addressed to "our well-wishers", Chaitanya said, "After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." The same was shared by Samantha on her social media accounts.

The couple were first seen together in 's iconic 2010 Telugu movie, . The buzz about the marriage disintegrating had intensified last month after Samantha dropped 'Akkineni' from her name on her Twitter account, but neither addressed the rumours head-on. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in Goa in 2017.