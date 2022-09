Estranged couples and shocked everyone when they announced their divorce last year. Their fans along with their friends and families were left heartbroken with the news. While both Samantha and Chaitanya seem to have moved on in life, the actress' father Joseph Prabhu has opened up about coping with his daughter's unfortunate divorce. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Who will romance Kartik Aaryan? Rumoured dating history with these star kids to come in the way?

Samantha's father took to Facebook to share a memory with his daughter and his former son-in-law Naga Chaitanya. He wrote, "LONG LONG AGO; THERE WAS A STORY ; AND IT DOESN'T EXIST ANYMORE !!! SO, LET'S START A NEW STORY ; AND A NEW CHAPTER !!!"

His post left fans emotional. They expressed their sadness over everything had transpired into their lives. Samantha's father thanked fans for acknowlegding his family's pain and replied, "THANKS FOR ALL YOUR FEELINGS. YES, I SAT DOWN FOR A LONG TIME TO OVERCOME THE EMOTIONS. LIFE IS TOO SHORT TO SIT DOWN WITH FEELINGS & GET BOGGED DOWN."

A Facebook user commented that it was heartbreaking to see Samantha and Chaitanya going separate ways and they still aren't able to digest the truth. To which, Joseph Prabhu replied, "Yes it was like bolts from the blues for us too." Replying to another user, he commented, "Yes. But heart breaking news comes in different forms to different people. And that's reality. Shaking the dust off ur feet & progressing. If one succumbs to it there will be another heart breaking news."

On Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha admitted to having hard feelings with her ex husband and said that if they are locked in a room, they should be kept away from sharp objects. She also dismissed the rumours of taking Rs 250 crore alimony from Chaitanya after divorce. Chay also said that he has moved on in life and he is in a happy space right now.