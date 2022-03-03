South diva is a fitness enthusiast and she seems to be the happiest when she is hard at work. She keeps posting videos of her intense workout sessions on Instagram and give major fitness goals to her fans, which also keeps them motivated to stay fit and fine. While Samantha is undoubtedly one of the most hardworking actresses, her personal fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh has compared her to former Indian skipper Virat Kohli when it comes to pushing herself to the limits. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic post on being put through the most horrible situations post divorce with Naga Chaitanya is highly relatable

From deadlifts, squats, aerobics to aerial yoga, Samantha has tried all out-of-the-ordinary workouts. Her trainer was quoted as saying by Great Andhra that he always tells Samantha, "If you were an athlete, you would have been like Virat Kohli." He then added, "Samantha...has an attitude wherein she will just say...'I will try and do it again'. She is very aggressive and wants to do things to the core. I take motivation from her."

Samantha is someone who wakes up early in the morning to get her workout done. She did a lot of conditioning workouts to prep for her first item song Oo Antava from and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise.

During a recent workout session, the Rangasthalam actress was assessed for her body mobility by her trainer. Samantha, who took to her Instagram, posted the video of her being tested for her mobility, wrote, "My trainer is crazier than yours." What Samantha's trainer calls the 'Nagin Mobility Drill', has the actress trying hard to dodge the stick as the trainer moves it all over her body. The super-fit actress is seen easily giving the test, as she performs the drill.

With multiple movies in the pipeline, Samantha also doesn't miss working out and travelling, which she mentions as her stress-busters. She will be seen as Queen Shakuntala in her upcoming mythology-based movie Shakuntalam, while her Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is in the making.