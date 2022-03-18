Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Friday Energy' is perfect for the long weekend – view pic

is working hard every day and juggling between her various projects. The Oo Antava hitmaker was in the maximum city recently. She was snapped with in Andheri for a meeting about her next project, Citadel with Raj & DK and the Russo Brothers. Soon after the actress flew back to Hyderabad for her South projects. Samantha is quite active on Instagram. She keeps sharing posts and stories and shares her thoughts. The Majili actress shared a picture on her Instagram stories which was a glimpse of her 'Friday Energy'. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda and more Top 10 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

In Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story, we can see the actress lying on the sofa while her pet pooches, Hash and Saasha, have surrounded her. Samantha looks tired from her hectic schedule. It's Holi today and we guess the actress will have some plans to celebrate the same. Or else, it's gonna be a long weekend of chilling and resting. Check out Samantha's Instagram story here: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't wait to celebrate Alia Bhatt's achievements; RRR to get massive boost at box office and more

Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's shirtless look from Pathaan goes viral; Gauahar Khan indirectly calls The Kashmir Files a propaganda film and more

A couple of hours before this, Yashoda's action director Yannick Ben gave a shout out to her for her work in the film. Samantha is shooting for the action-thriller directed by the duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. Yannick shared a picture with Samantha and wrote, "Once again, you killed it! So happy of your hard work and dedication, always a pleasure to work with you! Great job Samantha!!" Sam re-shared his story and said, "Until we meet again!" Check out the same below:

Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front, apart from Citadel and Yashoda, the actress has 's Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan. She will also be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which also features Nayanthara and in the lead. Samantha has a Hollywood film in her kitty, The Arrangements of Love which is being helmed by Philip John of Downtown Abbey and Outlander fame.