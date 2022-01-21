Samantha Ruth Prabhu's happy skiing picture from Switzerland is pure #travelgoals [VIEW HERE]

After delivering a hit item number Oo Antava in 's Pushpa: The Rise, , has become everyone's favourite. She has been ruling the headlines for the past couple of months for several reasons. First her divorce with called for a lot of attention. After being together for almost 3 years, the couple parted ways. Later, Samantha ruled headlines as she gave befitting reply to all those who ridiculed and questioned her decision to seek divorce. December was an amazing one for Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Pushpa released and her song became a chartbuster. Now, the the actress is enjoying her time in Switzerland. Also Read - Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce dragged into Dhanush-Aishwaryaa separation by THIS south filmmaker; here's why

Taking to her Instagram account, The Family Man 2 actress shared a picture from her latest trips to the snow-clad region. She has gone skiing and seems to be thoroughly enjoying it. But she has mentioned that skiing is not easy. She captioned the picture as, "Day 4 is when the magic happens#skiingainteasybutitsureisfun." Check it out:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu sure seems to be enjoying her life to the fullest. She seems to be an explorer as of late she has been traveling quite a bit. For the New Year celebrations, the actress has gone off to Goa with her girl pals. She had shared a picture flaunting her toned bod in a swimsuit.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu next has films like Shaakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal lined up to release. She also has Yashoda in her kitty.