Popular South Indian actress has always managed to grab attention with her exceptional acting chops and super-gorgeous looks. Samantha's upcoming project Yashoda was reportedly planned to release on Independence Day 2022. If reports are to be believed then the makers of Yashoda backed out due to fierce competition. Recently, a teaser of Yashoda was unveiled, but there was no mention of the release date on it.

Talking about Samantha's other project Shaakuntalam's first look was out in February 2022. Samantha's first look was released and this left her fans eagerly waiting for her upcoming film. After a few months, the makers have kickstarted the promotions of Shaakuntalam once again with Dev Mohan's look on it. Actor Dev will essay the role of King Dushyant in the film. According to the film, Samantha has jetted off to the US for the treatment of her relapsed skin problem. Reportedly, Sam had suffered a lot due to this skin issue and had slipped into depression.

Both Yashoda and Shaakuntalam are quite important projects for Samantha. Her involvement in the projects is crucial. On the other hand, makers have no clue when Samantha will recover and bounce back again for the promotional activities of both films. Several media reports state that Samantha has apparently restricted all her public appearances due to her health issues.

On the personal front, Samantha has been away from the media flare after her divorce news from her ex-husband . The actress has kept herself super busy with her work commitments.