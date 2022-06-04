is one of the most popular actresses we have. She is very active on social media. She took to Instagram to share some pics from her ‘super busy day’. Well, it seems the day was all about lazing around. In the pic, she can be seen with make-up artiste Sadhna Singh. Also Read - Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to replace ex father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni as host?

Samantha’s caption read, “We had a super busy day…Made it from the couch to the bed.” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to clash with Prabhas' Salaar; Mahesh Babu shares emotional note on father Krishna's 79th birthday and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

On the work front, Samantha will be seen with in Kushi. Directed by Majili fame Shiva Nirvana, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 23 this year. The actors were shooting for the film in Kashmir recently. The film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khadekar, Ali, , Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles. According to reports, they met with an accident and were rushed to the hospital. However, the director of the film Shiva said that they didn’t get injured and the reports were false. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 6 Indian actresses suffered severe health issues

There are some reports suggesting that Samantha has been signed as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 6. If this turns out to be true, she will be replacing her ex father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni. Samantha was married to Nagarjuna’s son . They announced their divorce via a joint statement on October 2, 2021.

Samantha’s song Oo Antava from 's Pushpa: The Rise got a lot of love from fans across the world. It seems sky is the limit for the actres. Her fan base is continuously growing.