Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wish for 'powerhouse talent' Kangana Ranaut on her birthday is proof of their BOND

who is slowly making her mark in Bollywood shares a great bond with a few members of the industry s well. nd one of them is . We have often seen them sharing mutual admiration for each other. On Kangana Ranaut's 35h birthday, Samantha had a special wish for the Thalaivii actress that shows their BOND. The Pushpa actress took to her Instagram stores and shared Kangana's picture and wrote, " Wishing the powerhouse of talent, the actress who raises the bar with each of her performances, the ever-gorgeous Kangana Ranaut a very happy birthday". On her birthday Kangana visited the Vaishno Devi temple to seek the almighty blessings and hiring few pictures n her Instagram she thanked everyone for all the lovely wishes, " Today on the occasion of my birthday day. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishno Devi ji with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

We have often seen Kangana and Samantha empowering each other through their social media posts. When Samantha had announced her separation from she faced a lot of criticism. It was Kangana who stood in her support ad took to her Instagram stories and wrote, " Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man. I may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman, their nature and dynamics. Primitively scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer". She further added, " Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Yes, out of a hundred, yes, one woman can be wrong but that's the ratio. Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman. Divorce culture is growing like never before". Well we won't be surprised f these two powerhouse talents come together in a film.