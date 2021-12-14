Pushpa song Oo Antava: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets in trouble for her item song in Allu Arjun's film; here are all the details

Right now Samantha Ruth Prabhu is grabbing a lot of eyeballs due to her HOT item Oo Antava in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. However, she has fallen into legal trouble as a case has been filed against the makers of the song.