is one of the most loved and popular actresses in south industry. Slowly she is taking over Bollywood as well especially the OTT platform with her outstanding performance in Family Man 2. Right now she is grabbing a lot of eyeballs due to her HOT item in starrer Pushpa. However, she has fallen into legal trouble as a case has been filed against the makers of the song. The makers had released the video of the item song titled " Oo Solriya" in Tamil and " Oo Antava". Also Read - Pushpa song Oo Antava teaser OUT: Samantha Ruth Prabhu burns the screen with her bold sensuous avatar along with Allu Arjun – watch video

It is reported by TOI that a case has been filed against Samantha's dance number by the men's association. They have reportedly filed a lawsuit against the song for portraying men as lustful through its lyrics and they even demanded a ban for the song in Andhra Pradesh court. The court hasn't settled the case yet.

The film is all set to release on December 17 in several south languages, however, it has already been surrounded by controversy due to this item song. Now only time will decide whether the makers will remove the song from the film and do some rectification on the same. Also Read - From Allu Arjun to Nayanthara, these BIGGIES from South rejected BIG Bollywood films

Well this isn't the first time there has been objections raised on item numbers done by the actresses'. Earlier Malaika Arora's Munni Badnaam Hui too faced a lot of criticism due to it's lyrics and more. There are lot of actors from the industry who are not in favour these dance numbers and one of them is , she has often raised objection against these lustful songs portraying woman in it.

Wat's your take on these item numbers, do you think item numbers be a part of films? Don't forget to drop pour thoughts in the comment section below.