Sanal Kumar Sasidharan arrested after Manju Warrier accuses him of threatening and stalking her

Noted Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has been arrested on Thursday in a dramatic scene after actress filed a complaint against him accusing him of threatening and stalking her for a while now.

As reported by IANS, Sasidharan along with his relatives had come to a temple near his home town Parassala in the state capital district when three people dressed in plainclothes tried to forcibly take him into custody. Soon the director went live on Facebook alleging that his life was in danger as a few people were trying to "kidnap" him.

He was seen shouting that he does not have faith in the system in the state and is presently living at his sister's home in Tamil Nadu, which borders Parassala. He was refusing to listen to the statement of the three people who had come to take him. But soon the local policemen arrived and news came from the Kochi City Police Commissioner that Sasidharan has been taken into custody based on the complaint by Warrier.

Incidentally, it was on Wednesday that Warrier had raised the complaint, but the local Elamakara Police station officials at Kochi kept silent on who the culprit was and all that they divulged was that the complaint was against a person in the film industry. Sasidharan is now being taken to Kochi.

Since the past few days, the director had been sending out SOS posts alarming people that Majnu Warrier's life was in danger. He had raised the concern on social media platforms saying that he suspects that the actress has been abducted. In his post, he mentioned that he reached out to Manju's managers and Women In Cinema Collective organisation. He had claimed that he hasn't received any kind of response from them.

The 45-year-old Sasidharan began his film career in 2000 and the next year he made his first short film using crowdfunding. In 2014 he produced his first feature-length movie Oraalppokkam. The film also won the award for the best Malayalam film in the International Film Festival of Kerala 2014 besides theAKerala State Film Award for Best Director in 2014. His film Kayyattam in 2020 starred Warrier and was shot on an iPhone in the Himalayas and had also won acclaim.