The stellar success of Animal has made Sandeep Reddy Vanga one of the hottest filmmakers in the country. The Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer has made more than Rs 500 crores in the global box office. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crores, it was one of the most profitable ventures for T-Series. Now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga plans to leverage his earnings from Prabhas' Spirit in a better manner. As per a report in Great Andhra, he will have a greater share in the profits. Producer Bhushan Kumar and he have reached on an agreement on the same. Like it happened with Animal, his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga will step in as co-producer.

Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and family richer by Rs 200 crores

Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and family richer by Rs 200 crores

After Animal, reports came that the Vanga family was richer by Rs 200 crores. The maker got his brother to be the co-producer of the project. It seems Pranay Reddy Vanga was in the US but SRV told him to return and be with him for the film. While Sandeep Reddy Vanga holds degrees in Physiotherapy and filmmaking, his bro is in the IT industry.

Prabhas' Spirit to start soon

Prabhas' Spirit to start soon

Sandeep Reddy Vanga will soon begin work on Spirit. The film will see Prahas as a cop. It seems fans will get to see him in an all-new avatar. The shoot of Spirit will start in Mumbai in February 2025. They have plans to shoot in Chembur, Film City and other iconic locations. There is a scene where around 500 people will be on set. Sandeep Reddy Vanga also has Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor and a movie planned with Allu Arjun. The filmmaker spoke about how his family sold off a mango orchard to fund money for his debut film. It looks like Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now giving everything back to his strongest backbone.