It looks like Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has really been taken up by the South for meatier roles and more meaningful work in the second innings of his film career. After playing the baddie opposite Yash in KGF 2, Sanjau Baba then signed on to play the chief antagonist opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Vikram Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's next movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 (incidentally, Lokesh also helmed Vijay's last blockbuster, Master). And now, it seems that Sanjay is in talks to star opposite Prabhas in his next venture, but from what we're hearing, it's neither for Salaar nor Project K or Spirit. Then for what film is it? Read on... Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu ready for second marriage? Here are celebs who found true love in their dusri and teesri shaadi

Sanjay Dutt in Prabhas film to be directed by Maruthi

As per a report in Telugu 360, Sanjay Dutt is supposed to be in advanced talks with the makers of Prabhas' next move, which is slated to go on floors after he wraps up Salaar, Project K and Spirit (the shooting leg of Adipurush is all but done and what remains now is a lot of post-production work). The film is to be helmed by Maruthi, the announcement of which recently took place with a pooja ceremony. People Media Factory will be producing the movie, which is expected to feature a smaller budget and supposed to be shot in much quicker time as what Prabhas is used to since Baahubali released. Also Read - From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor: 10 celebs whom Kareena Kapoor Khan has never shared screen space with