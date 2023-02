Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is back in his villain roles. The actor is not just a popular villain in Bollywood but he spreading his khalnayak magic even in the south film industry. Last year Sanjay Dutt played a villain in Yash starrer mega-blockbuster KGF 2. Following that he signed a big budget Thalapathy Vijay’s movie Leo. Meanwhile, he has another south film in the kitty with Telugu superstar Prabhas. In the next south movie which role he will play whether it is a bad guy role remains a question. Also Read - Welcome 3: Munna Bhai MBBS duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer?

As per sources Sanjay Dutt's character in his south movie with Prabhas has been revealed. The latest reports around the actor talk about the character he would get in his next south movie after confirming Leo alongside Thalapathy Vijay. The untitled movie is directed by Maruthi and the makers are yet to make an official announcement although it went on the floor in October 2022. Reportedly they have already wrapped up three schedules of the project that features, Prabhas, and Malavika Mohanan in the lead role.

also plays an important character and according to reports, Sanjay Dutt is said to play the hero's grandfather role. If these reports are to be believed Sanju Baba will now get into a senior character playing a grandfather. Allegedly he will play star ' grandfather in the Maruthi film. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt and Prabhas will shoot their scenes in March end.

The makers tried to keep it a secret project having not disclosed it and kept filming silently since October. The movie became a topic of discussion a few weeks back when a picture from the sets went viral. Someone from the team capture a picture of Prabhas and the director from the film location and shared it on social media and netizens made it viral. In the leaked photos Prabhas and director Maruthi were seen chatting with each other.