2022 will be an important year for South actor Karthi. This is because he already had two big movie releases that are Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Viruman. The actor is now all ready for the release of his next movie Sardar which is releasing on October 21. He is busy with the promotion of the movie in the South. Nagarjuna Akkineni attended the pre-release event screening in Hyderabad as a chief guest. At the event, the Tollywood superstar compared Karthi with the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

The event was held at Daspalla Convention, Madhapur, where Nagarjuna said that Karthi has created a separate identity for himself. Karthi's brother is a superstar. There are only people like Puneeth Rajkumar and who has managed to create a distinct identity for themselves. The Ghost actor also said that for Karthi to come out from the shadow of a superstar brother is not at all an easy thing. Just like Shivanna's brother Puneeth ruled in Kannada cinema, Pawan Kalyan in Telugu cinema in a similar way to Suriya's brother Karthi in south cinema. Nagarjuna also shared his thoughts on Sardar and said that he loved the trailer and is proud of the fact that Karthi is a part of the movie. He also added that PS Mithran who had earlier made Abhimanyudu was a wonderful director and he is very sure that Sardar was made brilliantly.

Check out Karthi's look from Sardar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karthi Sivakumar (@karthi_offl)

The distribution rights of Sardar movie have been got by Annapurna Studios which was founded by 63-year-old Nagarjuna's dad . Coming back to Sardar, the Telugu dub of the movie will also be released on October 21 under the same name. PS Mithran has also written the screenplay of Sardar besides directing the movie. Karthi will be seen in dual roles with , , Laila, Rajisha Vijayan, Raashi Khanna and Munishkanth in pivotal roles.