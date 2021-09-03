Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress Keerthy Suresh celebrates her baby boy's 3rd birthday with the cutest post

The gorgeous south beauty and national-award winning actress loves to pose amazing pics with his pawsome friend Nyke. While these images always go viral on social media, the Remo star shared an adorable post to celebrate her pet's third birthday, whom she calls him a baby boy. Posting a cute pic, Keerthy wrote, "My baby boy just turned 3! They say a dog is the only thing that loves you more than himself, and after having you in my life for 3 years now I don’t think I could’ve agreed more. Your little heart has more love to hold than I could ever imagine and it’s so warm that no matter who comes, they fall under your charm!" Also Read - Did you know THESE 7 Bollywood stars are 'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth's Best Friends?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

She added, "It's so surprising that 3 years have passed by since you were born Nyku, but to me you're still the little puppy that I first saw and for me you will always be that little puppy. The joy that you fill me up with on my best or darkest days is unimaginable. It's so surprising that without words you manage to show me more love than I could've ever imagined. I love you loads dear Nyke, wishing you a very very Happy Birthday! I promise to shower your year with treats and lot of cuddles PS - Swipe till the end for a little "Spot Nyke" challenge."

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in 's Annaatthe. Talking about her character in the film, the Mahanati actress told BollywoodLife, "Yes, I'm playing the lead role...it's a lead role." Talking about the characters of Nayanthara, Meena and Khushboo, Keerthy said, "Oh, my God (laughs)! The movies revolves around a sibling relationship and they are playing other characters in it." The film is set to hit the screens during the Diwali weekend. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.