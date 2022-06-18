Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress Keerthy Suresh goes back to her FIRST LOVE; you'll never guess what it is

Keerthy Suresh is well known for her movies across the various South film industries and for her marvellous performances in them. Recently, while promoting her latest Malayalam movie Vaashi, also starring Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh decided to remind one and all what her first love is. Any guesses? Well, we're talking about the actress' love for the whole nine yards aka gorgeous sarees, which has been well documented in the past, too. Once again, Keerthy flaunted an enthralling piece of gorgeous silk smoothness as she stepped out to promote her new release.

Keerthy Suresh aces her latest saree look for Vaashi promotions

Keerthy Suresh stepped out on Thursday, 16th June, along with Tovino Thomas for the final leg of promotions of her latest Malayalam film, Vaashi, and she reverted to her original love of sarees, with a gorgeous metallic, linen ensemble from the house of Anavila. A high-neck matching blouse with sleeves that ended at the elbows completed her striking saree look whiler a gold and pearl statement choker necklace and ethnically styled earring laid the finishing touches to give every lady out there perfect saree goals. Subtle, netural toned makeup, kohl eyes, a black bindi, and finely designed eyebrows rounded off Keerthy Suresh's stunning appearance. Check out her pics below: