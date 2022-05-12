and starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has hit the big screens today. It is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year, and it is expected to take a flying start at the box office. However, just like all the South and Hindi movies, the Parasuram directorial has also become the victim of piracy. Reportedly, the film has been leaked online on websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, filmyzilla, and tamilmv. This has happened just within a few hours of its release. Also Read - Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut claims Avengers was inspired by Vedas; compares Thor's hammer to Lord Hanuman's Gada

The Indian film industry has been fighting the issue of piracy for the past many years. The audience watches pirated versions of the film and that affects the film’s box office collection. Before Sarkaru Vaari Paata, South biggies like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and others were also leaked online within just a few hours of its release. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard court case: Black Mass star has chosen 'simpler act'; Aquaman 2 actress has 'calculated strategy' – observes body language expert

Meanwhile, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is getting a mixed response from the critics. Recently, BollywoodLife spoke to the trade expert, Ramesh Bala, and while to us about the film’s buzz and opening day collection, he stated, “The buzz around the film is good, especially in Telugu states. It can be a non RRR record. It’s released in Telugu in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the rest of India. It’s not dubbed in any other language, but it’s released with English subtitles. So, it can do around Rs. 50 crore gross in India.” Also Read - Masaba Gupta will NEVER have an out of wedlock child like mother Neena Gupta and Viv Richards; here's why!

At the pre-release event of the film, Mahesh had become emotional while giving his speech. He stated, "In these two years, a lot of things happened and a lot of things have changed. I have lost some of my dearest ones. But, your support remained the same. That's enough. I will move on in life. This 12th May, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing so it'll be a festival for all of us."