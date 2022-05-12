Sarkaru Vaari Paata full HD movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz: Mahesh Babu film latest victim of online piracy

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which has been released in theatres today, has become the victim of piracy. The movie is leaked online by various platforms like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and others.