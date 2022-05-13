Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Here's how much Mahesh Babu charged for the film

Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the latest South offing to the audience. Fans were waiting with bated breath for this one and finally, it made it to the theatres. Surprisingly, the film received a mixed response from the audience and the critics. While many love the action-packed, masala entertainer, many were disappointed with Mahesh Babu's film. Well, leaving that aside, reports are all about Mahesh Babu's remuneration for this film directed by Parasuram. He is among the biggest and most popular stars of South cinema and indeed you will be left stunned to know his fees. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 1 box office collection: Mahesh Babu proves nobody can take his 'money'; mints Rs 50 crore gross

If the reports are anything to go by, charges approximately Rs 35 to Rs 50 crore per film. He is said to be among the highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor who is known as the of Tollywood has been a part of many big-budget dramas and has delivered several hits over the years. However, the reports about his remuneration per film come after his recent comment on why he does not take up Hindi films. The actor stated that Bollywood cannot afford him and that created quite a stir across the industry. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's old video of never leaving Bollywood goes VIRAL amid Mahesh Babu- Hindi films controversy

During the promotional event of Major, he had said, "I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don't think they can afford me. I don't want to waste my time working in an industry which can't afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here [in South] is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films here and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can't be happier." Okay then! Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu donates 30 percent of his earnings to charitable cause – Deets Inside