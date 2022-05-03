Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The movie stars and in the lead roles, and yesterday (02), the trailer of the film was released. The trailer has impressed one and all, and moviegoers are excited to watch Mahesh Babu and Keethy Suresh’s jodi on the big screens. They have already impressed one and all with their chemistry in the song Kalaavathi. According to India Today, Keerthy in an interview recently opened up about hitting Mahesh Babu’s face while shooting for a song. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection day 19: Yash starrer chalks up another RECORD; first movie in Karnataka to achieve this milestone

The actress said, "While we were filming the final song for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, there was a co-ordination error from my side, and I accidentally hit Mahesh sir on his face. I immediately apologised to him and he said it was fine and there is nothing to worry about. But, I couldn't hold myself and went on to apologise thrice. Mahesh took it in a lighter vein and he was cool about it."

Further talking about being a part of the film, Keerthy said, "When director Parasuram first approached me with the script, I was very much excited." Keerthy also revealed that her character Kalaavathi is unlike anything she has essayed in her career earlier.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to hit the big screens on 12th May 2022.

Keerthy, who was last seen in Good Luck Sakhi, has many interesting films lined up. Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, she will be seen in films like Saani Kaayidham (Tamil), Bhola Shankar (Telugu), Vaashi (Malayalam), Dasara (Telugu), and Maamannan (Tamil). Saani Kaayidham is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 6th May 2022. The film’s trailer was released a few days ago, and Keerthy’s performance had grabbed everyone’s performance in it.