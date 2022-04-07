had recently stirred up a conversation among social media users when he had said during the promotions of Attack that he will never do supporting roles in regional films adding that he is a Bollywood actor. While the south netizens were irked by John's cold reply for not choosing to act in regional movies, Telugu star has now said that he has no intentions of doing Hindi movies, since Telugu movies are being watched all across the country. Also Read - RRR: Rakhi Sawant reveals how Salman Khan is one of the reasons why Jr NTR, Ram Charan's film has become such a big hit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

During a public event in Hyderabad, Mahesh was quizzed about his Bollywood entry. To which, he replied, "There is no need to do direct Hindi movies. Because, Telugu movies are being watched by people across the country, there is no need that I act in Hindi movies in specific." He added that he is committed to doing films in Telugu and his film with Rajamouli will be his first pan-India release. Despite being chased by Bollywood for years, Mahesh has never made a Hindi film.

Director SS Rajamouli, who is currently savouring the success of his most-hyped project RRR, has hinted at a big-ticket movie with Mahesh Babu, which is yet to be announced. As per Rajamouli, it usually takes about six to seven months for him to get the story completely penned, from the time he fixates on making the next move. "From this point, to get into the pre-visualization and pre-production ready for the shoot, it takes about eight months. So, it will get rolling by this year-end," he was quoted as saying by IANS.

For now, up next for Rajamouli is a short vacation, as he wants to relax and bask in the glorious success in leisure. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, will wrap up his commitments in the meantime, before he will set out to act under director.