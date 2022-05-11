Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh and Vennela Kishore is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. Mahesh Babu's fans are waiting with bated breath for the Parasuram directed film which releases on 12th May, that is, tomorrow. And the pre-release mania of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has gripped the fans overseas. They are celebrating the upcoming release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata with cars, posters, banners and tickets too. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra is in awe of hubby Nick Jonas as he uses THIS trick to calm down baby Malti

Sarkaru Vaari Paata fan mania

The cars and tickets were aligned by the fans as per the initials of Mahesh Babu and Sarkaru Vaari Paata, that is, MB and SVP. They are dancing, firing crackers and more in celebration. The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata took to their Twitter handle and shared the video of the same. The Anticipation & Craze of #SVP is Sky high. #SarkaruVaariPaata Pre Release celebrations by Overseas Fans. #SVPMania #SVPUsaSandhadi from tomorrow Super," read the tweet. Check it out here:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer

Talking about the trailer, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's chemistry is amazing in it. And it leaves you wanting for more. The trailer had visually stunning action sequences and Mahesh Babu aces them with full swag. You cannot take eyes off Mahesh Babu in the trailer. Be it his romantic side or his action hero avatar, both are HOT. Vennela Kishore is amazing as Mahesh Babu's friend.

Mahesh Babu on working in Bollywood films

In an interview with India Today, Mahesh Babu opened up about working in Bollywood. The actor was asked about his plans in venturing in Hindi cinema to which he replied saying that he was approached by a few Bollywood producers but they couldn't afford him. Mahesh Babu added that he doesn't want to work in an industry where they cannot afford him. "I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can't be happier," the actor shared.