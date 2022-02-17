Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, touted to be a mass family entertainer, is helmed by talented Director Parasuram and costars National Award winner Keerthy Suresh. The movie is all set to release in theatres this summer on 12th May. Revealing the release date, Mahesh Babu's production house, GMB Entertainment, had earlier posted an announcement on its official Twitter handle that read: “Date for the AuCTION is locked! #SarkaruVaariPaata worldwide release on May 12 #SVPOnMay12 Super @urstrulyMahesh @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @MythriOfficial @GMBents @14ReelsPlus @saregamasouth ” Check out the tweet below: Also Read - Before Priyamani, check out Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more South movie actresses who reportedly hiked fees after tasting success

Now, BollywoodLife has exclusively leaned from a well-placed source in the industry that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will apparently feature a marquee action sequence, expectedly in the second half, either during the climax or pre-climax, and this major mass moment of the movie is also touted to be the highlight of the movie. What's more, our source also reveals that said action sequence is likely to be the biggest one in Mahesh Babu's career and it has reportedly already been shot at a huge 7-acre set in Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad.

The same source had earlier exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will waste no time in its OTT release after completing its theatrical run. Word is that the and starrer will witness its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video, with the deal already having been locked in all probability. What's more, we've been told that the movie has fetched a whopping amount for its digital release from Amazon Prime, which is likely to a post-pandemic records for any Telugu movie (RRR is yet to finalist its digital rights).

Along with Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others in pivotal supporting roles.