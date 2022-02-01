Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, touted to be a mass family entertainer, is helmed by talented Director Parasuram and costars National Award winner Keerthy Suresh. The movie is all set to release in theatres this summer on 12th May. Mahesh Babu's production house, GMB Entertainment, posted an announcement, yesterday, on its official Twitter handle that read: “Date for the AuCTION is locked! #SarkaruVaariPaata worldwide release on May 12 #SVPOnMay12 Super @urstrulyMahesh @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @MythriOfficial @GMBents @14ReelsPlus @saregamasouth ” Check out the tweet below: Also Read - RRR, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Acharya and more Telugu films to take box office by storm in Summer 2022: Check release dates

Now, BollywoodLife has exclusively leaned from a well-placed source in the industry that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will waste no time in its OTT release after completing its theatrical run. Our source informs us that the and starrer will witness its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video, with the deal already having been locked in all probability. What's more, we've been told that the movie has fetched a whopping amount for its digital release from Amazon Prime, which is likely to a post-pandemic records for any Telugu movie (RRR is yet to finalist its digital rights).

As fans eagerly await the film's teaser, the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is now gearing up to commence the audio promotions, with a special romantic treat in store for all Mahesh Babu fans on Valentine's Day by way of the first song. Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first single, which is already being hailed as the melody of the year, has been composed by reputed music director S. Thaman, who's also orchestrated all the other songs of the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer along with it's background score. What's more. S Thaman has already assure everyone in erstwhile interactions with the media that some of the movie's songs are going to be sure-shot chartbuster.

With the first song slated for a Valentine's Day release, the industry and (Mahesh Babu's moniker in Tollywood) fans are expecting a romantic treat. Along with Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others in pivotal supporting roles.