Sarkaru Vaari Paatha duo and gave their fans the most romantic song called Kalaavathi as a treat on the Valentine's Day. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's chemistry, the former's dance moves have been the talk of the town for some time now. And now, Mahesh Babu and 's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, has given a shot at the dance of Kalaavathi. And boy, oh boy, she's got them moves and the cuteness just like her superstar and handsome father. Looking cute as a button in denim and a 'pink' pink panther sweatshirt, Sitara has the same swag as her father. Sitara has started this Kalaavathi challenge and has asked all Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's fans to take up the challenge with her.

Sitara Ghattamaneni captioned the post saying, "My go at #Kalaavathi! This one's for you Nanna." Mahesh Babu shared the reel video on his Instagram stories and had the sweetest reaction to it. He wrote, "My star!! You beat me to it," and dropped some heart eyes emoticons alongside it. Watch Sitara's swag and cuteness in her attempt at Kalaavathi from Sarkaru Vaari Paata here:

Doting mommy, Namrata Shirodkar too, shared the video on her gram and wrote, "Just in awe... What can I say. Love love love to you my little one @sitaraghattamaneni." Sitara is truly talented and oh-so-adorable. Fans are loving Sitara's attempt at making the reel video and grooving to Kalaavathi. They have called it the best reel and have showered all their love on Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's second born.

Coming back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the movie is an action-comedy by Parasuram. It is produced by Mahesh Babu, Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

How did you like Sitara's dance on Kalaavathi?