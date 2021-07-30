Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser to be out soon? Makers of Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer set to unveil a MEGA-SURPRISE on THIS date

Superstar Mahesh Babu is the first hero to join the Sankranthi 2022 race with his latest flick, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is being directed by Parasuram Petla and is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. The film’s shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad. The film has been making huge noise ever since it was announced. The title Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Mahesh Babu’s look in the poster grabbed everyone’s attention. Also Read - Say what! Rajinikanth to romance THIS Bollywood beauty in his next?

The makers of the film have now decided to surprise movie buffs with an update. Witness in a never seen before avatar in the film's 'First Notice', as the makers are calling it, will be out on 31st July. That means there's only a day left for this mega-surprise to be unveiled, which has no doubt delighted 's fans no end.

Coming to the poster that's already out, we get to see Mahesh Babu walking and holding a bag in his hand while several cars, bikes and a few goons are spotted lying on the ground. Apparently, this poster is from a marquee action sequence of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Check it out below:

Star heroine has been roped in to play Mahesh Babu’s love interest in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is being jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta. S.S. Thaman who has delivered innumerable chartbuster albums in the last couple of years, has been entrusted with the onus of composing the music for the film while the cinematography is being handled by R Madhi. Marthand K Venkatesh is in charge of the editing while AS Prakash is the art director.