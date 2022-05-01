Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Shots from the trailer of Mahesh Babu starrer leaked; fans of the superstar are concerned – Read Tweets

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the movie that fans are waiting for. The movie starring and him is about a bank scam. Tomorrow, the trailer launch will happen on a grand scale from 3 pm in Hyderabad. But the sad part is that a part of the trailer has already found its way on social media. The fans of Mahesh Babu are complaining that something of this sort keeps on happening with Mythiri Movie Makers. Fans are worried that this will harm the hype around the movie. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are the lead pair of the movie. This is the first time they're doing a film together. Also Read - Naagin 6, May 1, Written Updates: Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal gets abducted; Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash is out to save him

Sorry for inconvenience of #SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer leaked — SarkaruVaariPaata (@tollywoodtwee) May 1, 2022

#SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer Leaked#MythriMovieMakers Should Take Care of Leaks. Once or Twice will be ok

But it's repeating again and again #SarkaruVaariPaata #MaheshBabu #KeerthySuresh — CINE EXPLORERS (@CineExplorers) May 1, 2022

Actress Keerthy Suresh has finished dubbing for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She has shared a picture where we can see music director Thaman and Parasuram with the actress. Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Final touches for dubbing is done! Cant wait for everyone to see Super (star emoticon) @urstrulymahesh in this one. A treat for all his fans!). SVP is going to be an absolute treat for Mahesh Babu fans." A couple of songs are already out from Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

A lot of rumor-mongering has been going on in and around the movie. People also said that fans are unhappy with the choice of Keerthy Suresh as the main heroine. Parasuram has earlier done Geeta Govindam with and Rashmika Mandanna.