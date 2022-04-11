Mahesh Babu is a perfect family man. He lives a sweet and simple life with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and two kids. Recently, he shared a very sweet moment on social media regarding his daughter Sitara. On the occasion of Ram Navami, Mahesh Babu shared a video of daughter Sitara's first Kuchipudi dance recital. Dressed in a traditional outfit, the little one indeed gave a very graceful performance. In the caption, the Prince of Tollywood penned how proud he is to share this amazing video of his daughter. Also Read - Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar shower love on daughter Sitara's Kuchipudi dance recital on Ram Navami - watch video

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Sitara's first Kuchipudi dance recital... Couldn't be happier to present it on this auspicious day of #SriRamaNavami. This Shloka speaks of the greatness of Lord Rama! In awe of you my Situ Papa and your dedication to your craft! You make me more and more proud! Immense respect and love to you my little one @sitaraghattamaneni. Thank you @arunabhikshu garu and @mahathibhikshu for being her teachers of this beautiful dance form. Wishing all of you a very happy Sri Rama Navami. May your day be as bright and filled with love and light." Even Namrata Shirodkar shared the video and mentioned that she is 'speechless' and 'teary-eyed' over this amazing dance performance of daughter Sitara. Check out their posts below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu next has Sarkaru Vaari Paata next. It is expected to hit the screens in May this year. Apart from this, he is also producing Adivi Sesh's film Major. Recently, reports also had it that Mahesh Babu is going to collaborate with RRR director SS Rajamouli for a project.