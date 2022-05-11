A few days ago, at the trailer launch of his production venture Major had stated that he is not keen on working in Bollywood films as the industry can’t afford him. He had said, "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time.” This statement of Sarkaru Vaari Paata star has gone viral. However, recently Mahesh Babu cleared the air about his comment. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Shashi Tharoor, Twinkle Khanna after Yasin Malik pleads guilty in terror funding

The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is all set to release on 12th May 2022. While interacting with the regional media about his comment on Bollywood, the actor clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He also stated that he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places.

Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars in the lead role. It is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The trailer and the songs of the film have received a good response.

Umar Sandhu, who is a member of the overseas Censor Board, watched the film recently, and he posted, “Sarkaru Vaari Paata works for varied persons –it has a simple but captivating story with a dramatic twist in the tale, the chemistry between the lead actors is perfect and the music is well juxtaposed in the narrative. But its biggest USP is, without doubt, Mahesh Babu. He carries the film on his board and brawny shoulders and that alone is the imperative reason for watching this film. Expect a hurricane called Sarkaru Vaari Paata to strike at the box office."

Talking about Major, the film which stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role is slated to hit the big screens on 3rd June 2022. It will release in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.