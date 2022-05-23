Mahesh Babu gets candid about his personal life like NEVER before!

is one of the biggest superstars in the south industry and right now he was in the news of his statement on Bollywood cannot afford him, He is right wo enjoying the success of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' got candid like never before in one his interactions where he revealed a lot about his personal life. Mahesh reveals his father asks why he does only one film a year. The actor said his superstar father Krishan often asks him why he does only a film in a year "My father asks me often why I do only one film a year. He asks me to do 4-5 movies per year as he did". We wonder if he will take his father's question seriously and do more films. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mohanlal treats fans with Alone teaser on his birthday, Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh make a great jodi as they promote Sarkaru Vaari Paata and more

Mahesh Babu who answered all his fan's questions was also asked if he has a tattoo in life, to which he said no, but you never know the actor might have one as he extremely loves his kids. Recently Mahesh Babu in his interview on not working in hi Bollywood had said, " I may sound arrogant, but I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time. With the stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier."

his statement about the actor received a lot of backlashes. To which he clarified and said, " I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I'm very happy. I always had this strong opinion that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion." Recently the actor was massively trolled for endorsing a pan masala brand.