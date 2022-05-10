Sarkaru Vaari Paata is ready for release on May 12. has been busy promoting his film with . He was also present for the launch of Adivi Sesh's film Major. He was asked if he did work in a Bollywood film if he got the chance. Mahesh Babu also said that he is not keen to work in the OTT space. When he was asked about venturing into Bollywood and becoming a pan-India star, he said that he would not waste his time trying to enter that market. Mahesh Babu is a on high with his last three releases being blockbusters at the box office. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to a fan who screamed 'I Love You' at a celebrity football match in Dubai will make your hearts melt [WATCH VIDEO]

He told India Today that he did get a lot of offers from Bollywood producers, but he feels that they cannot afford him. He said he does not wish to work in an industry that cannot afford him. He said that he has immense stardom in the South, and respect from fans. Mahesh Babu was quoted as saying, "I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can't be happier."

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has got a good response from those who have seen the film. They are predicting that it will easily cross the Rs 250 crores to 300 crores mark. The movie has all commercial elements. The stylists have given Mahesh Babu a brand new hairdo with a tattoo. The superstar is expected to join hands with SS Rajamouli for a James Bond style thriller after this. They have plans to shoot in the jungles of Africa.