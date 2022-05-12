’s daughter Sitara grabbed everyone’s attention after she made an appearance in the song Penny from Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She later even showcased her dance moves on the song Kalaavathi. Recently, in an interview, the star kid opened up about featuring in her father’s song, and she also revealed what she feels about his co-stars, and Rashmika Mandanna. Mahesh and Samantha have worked together in films like , , Brahmotsavam, Athiradi Vettai, and Nenjamellam Pala Vannam. And with Rashmika the actor shared screen space in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Also Read - The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation: Kareena Kapoor Khan teaches Jaideep Ahlawat something she's a pro at

While talking to TV9 about Smanatha, Sitara said, "Sam aunty has been like my best friend. Every time I would go on sets, she would play with me. It was so fun. She is awesome." Further talking about Rashmika, she called the Pushpa actress "very pretty" and "such a kind person".

She also revealed that she wanted to be a part of the original song Penny. The star kid said, "I asked him to add me in the actual Penny song but he said it is already shot. I tried my best."

Meanwhile, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has hit the big screens today and the movie is getting a mixed response. BollywoodLife reviewer, Rusell D'Silva gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Sarkaru Vaari Paata escapes the rut of some other recent larger-than-life Telugu movies by smartly playing to its strengths and galleries, while having the confidence to ignore its weaknesses. It may not be an RRR, but it's certainly far better than a Radhe Shyam, Acharya or ."

At the pre-release event of the film, Mahesh had become emotional while giving his speech. He stated, "In these two years, a lot of things happened and a lot of things have changed. I have lost some of my dearest ones. But, your support remained the same. That's enough. I will move on in life. This 12th May, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing so it'll be a festival for all of us."