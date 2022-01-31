The makers of starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata have announced a new release date. The film will now be releasing on May 12, 2022. Earlier the film was scheduled to release on April 1 and clashing with , and starrer Acharya. Earlier, the makers of Acharya announced that their film will be arriving on April 29. So there is no clash now. Mahesh Babu fans are obviously overjoyed. “AuCTION BEGINS,” wrote a fan. Sharing a meme, another fan wrote, “MB vs other movie release date updates. Fans lo Inka kasi thaggaledu.” Have a look at the announcement post and the reactions below: Also Read - Acharya: Ram Charan-Chiranjeevi starrer gets a new release date; avoids clash with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata

MB vs other movie release date updates ??? Fans lo Inka kasi thaggaledu ?#SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/xQJxZpYqz5 — Radoo ? (@Chandan_radoo) January 31, 2022

2 Mins Silence For People Who Thought They’re Goggles!! #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/R7WKT5UkRC — Pandu Gadu (@PG_4005) January 31, 2022

Any official statement by the makers informed that the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be kick-starting the musical promotions from the special occasion of Valentine's Day (February 14th). Sensational composer S Thaman has scored a chartbuster album and they chose the special occasion to release romantic melody from the film.