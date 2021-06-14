Say What! Andrea Jeremiah agrees to go nude for Mysskin's horror-thriller, Pisasu 2

South Indian actress Andrea Jeremiah is known for her acting prowess and good looks. She is playing the lead role in the thriller-horror, Pisasu 2. We saw the first look poster on the occasion of her birthday, December 21 2020. In the movie, she is playing the character of an Anglo-Indian woman. As per reports in South Indian tabloids, Andrea Jeremiah has agreed to do a nude role. It seems the scene was pivotal to the plot, which is why the actress agreed to do in the first place. It seems she has also hiked her fee for this particular movie. Also Read - Master: Chinmayi Sripada REACTS to Thalapathy Vijay's deleted scene; says, 'Someday, the survivor will not be blamed for sexual harassment'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Jeremiah (@therealandreajeremiah)

The film is going to be made by Mysskin who is known for his horror flicks. She said, "When director Mysskin first narrated the story of the horror drama to me, I immediately drew parallels between the character and my own family lineage. I dug out these old pics and sent them to him. He called me immediately to say that this photograph was so hauntingly beautiful and he wanted to recreate it for the first look of my character in his film Pisasu 2. And so that’s what we did." They have worked before in Thupparivaalan. Also Read - Master worldwide box office: Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi's mass entertainer BREAKS the Rs 200 crore club

The actress had done some bold scenes in Vada Chennai that starred Dhanush and was made by Vetrimaaran. Her concern was that people would now only offer her such roles. Andrea Jeremiah is also a skilled singer. Also Read - Vijay The Master trailer: Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi promise to achieve pan-India stardom with this Hindi promo