Say What! Before Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga offered Spirit to THESE three Tollywood biggies?

On 7th of October, we saw the pan-India star announcing his 25th project with Spirit, which will be directed by and Arjun Reddy helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced under the banners of T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. While all the fans are quite kicked about this collaboration, you would be surprised to know that Prabhas was not the first choice for this venture. Yes, as per the reports the filmmaker first narrated the script to , who rejected and post that it went to and , who also declined this role. Also Read - Is Prabhas a two film wonder? Rebel Star hacks a plan to shut down all detractors, critics and trolls

While Sandeep later shifted his focus to 's Animal, Prabhas called up the director for a narration and post liking the script, he came on board as the leading protagonist. The film will release worldwide in multiple languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese and Korean. The film is expected to go on floors in 2022 after Prabhas wraps up the shooting of Adipurush and Salaar. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic post on women questioned for everything, Rashmika Mandanna's new house in Goa and more

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam. The handsome hunk has donned the image of a lover boy after a long time and we are sure that he will impress us with his charming presence. The film also stars , , , Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, , Sathyan, and Sasha Chettri in key roles. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations, Gopikrishna Pictures and T-Series. The film will be released in six languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Kannada and will hit the screens during the Makar Sankranthi weekend. It will lock horns with Mahesh Babu - Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and , and starrer Bheemla Nayak at the box office. Also Read - Leaked pictures from the sets of Valimai, Adipurush, Pushpa, Ponniyin Selvan and 5 more much-awaited South Indian biggies will make your wait for their release difficult